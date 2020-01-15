Skyline Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the quarter. Ferro comprises 2.2% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.92% of Ferro worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

