Skyline Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of Korn Ferry worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,244. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

