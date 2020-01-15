Skyline Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Virtusa comprises approximately 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Virtusa by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Virtusa by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTU traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 6,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

