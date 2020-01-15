Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Down 6.7%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 104,289 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 113,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGWF. M Partners set a $2.00 price target on Slang Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Slang Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

