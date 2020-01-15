SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,663. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

