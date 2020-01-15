SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.42.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SRU.UN stock remained flat at $C$31.51 on Thursday. 240,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$30.58 and a 12-month high of C$35.23.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

