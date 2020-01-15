Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.67 ($23.17).

Several analysts recently commented on SMIN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

SMIN stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,733.50 ($22.80). The company had a trading volume of 774,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,678.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,620.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88).

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

