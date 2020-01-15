Social Send (SEND) Price Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $227,553.00 and $204.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Social Send has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006684 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005779 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,040,726 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

