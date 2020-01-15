Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 872,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sohu.com by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sohu.com by 8,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 588,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,415. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Sohu.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.