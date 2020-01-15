Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,834. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.19. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

