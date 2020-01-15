Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 3,098,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.30 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.