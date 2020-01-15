Somerville Kurt F Grows Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

