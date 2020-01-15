Somerville Kurt F Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. 1,272,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

