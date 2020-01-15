Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

