Somerville Kurt F Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 3.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

