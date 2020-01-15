Somerville Kurt F Sells 2,346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Oracle were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,090,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,314. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

