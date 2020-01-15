Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.55

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $30.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 790,066 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$29.51 and a 200-day moving average of A$28.56.

In other news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$29.07 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,070.00 ($20,617.02).

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

