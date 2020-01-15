Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SOTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of -0.18. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.