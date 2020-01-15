Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Sonoro Metals (CVE:SMO)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

