SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Up 0.5%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $90.26, 1,263 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4772 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SPDR Global Dow ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

