SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) Stock Price Up 1%

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.74, approximately 1,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.