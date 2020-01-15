SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lifted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

