SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,185,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after acquiring an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,148,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,968 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 991,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

