SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 396,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,776,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 13,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,400. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

