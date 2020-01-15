SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 852,875 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 406,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,921,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after acquiring an additional 406,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$30.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

