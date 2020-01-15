SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

