SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,376,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $257.81 and a 1 year high of $328.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

