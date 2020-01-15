SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,055,000 after acquiring an additional 792,373 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,562,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 189,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2311 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

