SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8633 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

