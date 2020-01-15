Spectrecoin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,485.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

