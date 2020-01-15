Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) Shares Down 1.5%

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.98 ($0.69), 1,193,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.99 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 779.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.51.

About Speedcast International (ASX:SDA)

Speedcast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides remote communications and IT services. The company offers managed satellite, cellular, and fiber network services; and designs, deploys, operates, and maintains telecommunications networks. It also provides value-added services, including user applications, network optimization, and network monitoring and management.

