Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) were up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 51,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 78,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.