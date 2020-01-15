Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

SR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. 190,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Spire has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

