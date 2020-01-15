Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.86 ($2.62).

SPT stock opened at GBX 245.89 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

