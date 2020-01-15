Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 86,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

