SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.04.

SSRM traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.31. 111,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.63. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 83.25.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

