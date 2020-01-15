STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 16,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,173. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

