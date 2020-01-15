Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

STAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 2,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,807. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

