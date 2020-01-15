Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Stage Stores stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.91. Stage Stores has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.