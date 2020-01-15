Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

