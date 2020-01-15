Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,166,000 after acquiring an additional 303,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,700. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

