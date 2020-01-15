Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after acquiring an additional 303,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 241,333 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.