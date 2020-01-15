Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $51.96 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and $1.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,750.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.03885263 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00654699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,860,862 coins and its circulating supply is 356,886,768 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, RuDEX, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

