Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $26.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 66.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,047,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 418,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 236,103 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. 948,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

