Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

STL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 948,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,245. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

