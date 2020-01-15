Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sempra Energy Put Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $154.07. 633,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $154.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 191,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

