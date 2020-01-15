Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 785,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

STRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 165,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,832. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 838.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.