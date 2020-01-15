StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $559.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $581,419.00 and $559.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,645,896,654 coins and its circulating supply is 16,232,702,300 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.