Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 791,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

