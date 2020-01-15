Substratum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,533.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

